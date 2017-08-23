Kate Hudson Plays 'Recycled Teenager' on 'Sister' Set with Sia

Kate Hudson is hard at work at her upcoming movie Sister on Tuesday afternoon (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress showed off her shaved head while dressed in a T shirt with “I’m not old, I’m a recycled teenager!” and red skirt as she filmed a scene in the park with co-star Maddie Ziegler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Joining them on set was the movie’s director Sia, who was spotted laughing with Kate as they took a break in between scenes.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Hudson, Sia, and Maddie Ziegler on set…