Claire Danes Meets Goofy at Walt Disney World During Summer Vaca!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 1:04 pm

Claire Danes is taking full advantage of her free summer time!

The 38-year-old Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award-winning actress enjoyed the dog days of summer with Goofy on Wednesday (August 23) at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Claire took some time in between projects to vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort with her hubby Hugh Dancy and their 4-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy (not pictured).

In the beginning of summer, Claire was spotted keeping busy filming her upcoming film A Kid Like Jake with co-star Jim Parsons.
Credit: Disney; Photos: Matt Stroshane
