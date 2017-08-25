Emily Ratajkowski Is a Beauty in Blue While Running Errands

Emily Ratajkowski sports bright blue track pants while heading around town running errands on Thursday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 26-year-old model looked fashionable and fit in a midriff-baring crop top and houndstooth mules while walking through the city.

That same day, Emily shared a photo of herself in a bikini on her Instagram. “Palm Springs,” she captioned the post.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily‘s crop top infatuation is real: she rocked a dark red look earlier this week while heading out around LA.