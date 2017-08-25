Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:16 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Is a Beauty in Blue While Running Errands

Emily Ratajkowski Is a Beauty in Blue While Running Errands

Emily Ratajkowski sports bright blue track pants while heading around town running errands on Thursday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 26-year-old model looked fashionable and fit in a midriff-baring crop top and houndstooth mules while walking through the city.

That same day, Emily shared a photo of herself in a bikini on her Instagram. “Palm Springs,” she captioned the post.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily‘s crop top infatuation is real: she rocked a dark red look earlier this week while heading out around LA.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski errands blue 01
emily ratajkowski errands blue 02
emily ratajkowski errands blue 03
emily ratajkowski errands blue 04
emily ratajkowski errands blue 05
emily ratajkowski errands blue 06
emily ratajkowski errands blue 07

Credit: vince flores; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr