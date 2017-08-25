Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 5:07 pm

Taylor Swift's Album Release Not Related to Anniversary of Death of Kanye West's Mom

Taylor Swift's Album Release Not Related to Anniversary of Death of Kanye West's Mom

Taylor Swift‘s label is fighting back against claims that she is purposely releasing her album on the anniversary of the death of Kanye West‘s mother.

Despite the 27-year-old singer’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” throwing some major shade at Kanye, there’s no correlation between the two events.

“It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation,” a publicist for Taylor‘s label told People.

Kanye‘s mother Donda passed away on November 10, 2007 after suffering from plastic surgery complications and heart disease.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of her passing.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr
  • hugomastoc

    this girl is such a snake !