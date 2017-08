Taylor Swift's Album Release Not Related to Anniversary of Death of Kanye West's Mom

Taylor Swift‘s label is fighting back against claims that she is purposely releasing her album on the anniversary of the death of Kanye West‘s mother.

Despite the 27-year-old singer’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” throwing some major shade at Kanye, there’s no correlation between the two events.

β€œIt is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation,” a publicist for Taylor‘s label told People.

Kanye‘s mother Donda passed away on November 10, 2007 after suffering from plastic surgery complications and heart disease.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of her passing.