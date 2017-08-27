Cara Delevingne Enjoys Saint-Tropez Vacation With Friends & Family

Cara Delevingne wears cut-off shorts and a tank top while heading back to a boat on Saturday evening (August 26) in Saint-Tropez, France.

The 25-year-old actress and model was joined by her sister Poppy and a group of friends for a dinner on one of their last days of vacation.

“Last day of holiYAY ⚓️,” Poppy shared on her Instagram the next day.

The week before, Cara wore a shirt with her own face on it while out in Mexico for her birthday. Looks like Cara is taking a bit of a world trip to celebrate with her closest. So fun!!

The red band trailer for Cara‘s upcoming film Tulip Fever was also recently released. Check it out if you haven’t already!