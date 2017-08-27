Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 4:27 pm

Cara Delevingne Enjoys Saint-Tropez Vacation With Friends & Family

Cara Delevingne Enjoys Saint-Tropez Vacation With Friends & Family

Cara Delevingne wears cut-off shorts and a tank top while heading back to a boat on Saturday evening (August 26) in Saint-Tropez, France.

The 25-year-old actress and model was joined by her sister Poppy and a group of friends for a dinner on one of their last days of vacation.

“Last day of holiYAY ⚓️,” Poppy shared on her Instagram the next day.

The week before, Cara wore a shirt with her own face on it while out in Mexico for her birthday. Looks like Cara is taking a bit of a world trip to celebrate with her closest. So fun!!

The red band trailer for Cara‘s upcoming film Tulip Fever was also recently released. Check it out if you haven’t already!

Last day of holiYAY ⚓️

A post shared by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 01
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 02
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 03
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 04
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 05
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 06
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 07
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 08
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 09
cara delevingne enjoys st tropez vacation with family friends 10

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr