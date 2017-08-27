Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Teams Up with Lil Uzi Vert for MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Ed Sheeran Teams Up with Lil Uzi Vert for MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Ed Sheeran hits the stage with Lil Uzi Vert for a performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 26-year-old singer kicked off the performance with his song “Shape of You” and then the rapper joined in for his song “XO Tour L1if3.”

Uzi took home the award for Song of the Summer earlier in the night for the track.

Ed is nominated for a bunch of awards this evening, including Artist of the Year.

20+ pictures inside of Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert performing…

