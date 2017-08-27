LeBron James & Wife Savannah Look So Stylish at Mayweather vs McGregor Fight

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are totally slaying in these photos from the Mayweather vs McGregor fight!

The pair sat in the crowd on Saturday night (August 26) at the highly anticipated match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which Floyd ended up winning.

While at the fight, Steve Harvey, who was one row in front of LeBron and Savannah, turned around to shake his hand.

If you didn’t know, Savannah and LeBron are actually high school sweethearts and have been married since 2013!

