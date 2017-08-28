Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 8:48 pm

Maroon 5 Preview New Song 'What Lovers Do' - Listen Now!

Maroon 5 Preview New Song 'What Lovers Do' - Listen Now!

Maroon 5 is getting ready to drop a new song with Sza!

Over the weekend, the group announced that “What Lovers Do” will be dropping on Wednesday (August 30) and now they’re giving fans a sneak peek!

The short clip features the lyrics, “Tell me if you love me or not? I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not?”

The band also alluded to some other possible lyrics on their Twitter, tweeting out things that lovers do like, “sharing is what lovers do” and “eating candy is what lovers do.”

“What Lovers Do” is Maroon 5‘s third single from their upcoming sixth album.

Check out the preview for the song below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Adam Levine, Maroon 5, Music, sza

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr