Maroon 5 Preview New Song 'What Lovers Do' - Listen Now!

Maroon 5 is getting ready to drop a new song with Sza!

Over the weekend, the group announced that “What Lovers Do” will be dropping on Wednesday (August 30) and now they’re giving fans a sneak peek!

The short clip features the lyrics, “Tell me if you love me or not? I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not?”

The band also alluded to some other possible lyrics on their Twitter, tweeting out things that lovers do like, “sharing is what lovers do” and “eating candy is what lovers do.”

“What Lovers Do” is Maroon 5‘s third single from their upcoming sixth album.

Check out the preview for the song below…