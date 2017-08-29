Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

First Lady Melania Trump‘s choice of footwear, high-heeled stilettos, is raising some eyebrows as she and Donald Trump were headed to the Texas flood zone to see the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on Tuesday (August 29).

A spokesperson for the First Lady confirmed to Vogue that she would be changing out of the shoes as she got to the ravaged area, which has been heavily flooded and has left many displaced and homeless.

There are reports that FLOTUS changed to white sneakers when she and her husband landed in Corpus Christi, Texas later in the day.

