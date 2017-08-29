Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 2:44 pm

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

First Lady Melania Trump‘s choice of footwear, high-heeled stilettos, is raising some eyebrows as she and Donald Trump were headed to the Texas flood zone to see the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on Tuesday (August 29).

A spokesperson for the First Lady confirmed to Vogue that she would be changing out of the shoes as she got to the ravaged area, which has been heavily flooded and has left many displaced and homeless.

There are reports that FLOTUS changed to white sneakers when she and her husband landed in Corpus Christi, Texas later in the day.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Melania Trump wearing heels en route to the Texas flood zone?
Just Jared on Facebook
donald melania trump head to texas 01
donald melania trump head to texas 02
donald melania trump head to texas 03
donald melania trump head to texas 04
donald melania trump head to texas 05
donald melania trump head to texas 06
donald melania trump head to texas 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Melania Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr
  • TaraTeller

    I think it’s no big deal but let’s make an issue out of because leftist liberals like to make an issue out of everything the President and his wife does. She put on sneakers afterwards. This country is nuts.