Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 3:30 pm

Brian Austin Green Goes Shirtless in Mexico, Enjoys Vacation with Son Kassius!

Brian Austin Green Goes Shirtless in Mexico, Enjoys Vacation with Son Kassius!

Brian Austin Green runs shirtless through the water while vacationing at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya this past weekend in Mexico.

The 44-year-old actor was on vacation with his son Kassius, 15, and the pair enjoyed kayaking, zip-lining and tight-rope before hitting up the hotel’s restaurant Zen for some sushi and stir fry.

Brian and Kassius also hit up the RockSpa to get some massages together as they soaked up the final days of summer. So fun!

If you didn’t know, Kassius is Brian‘s son from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil. He is now married to Megan Fox and they have three sons: Noah, 4, Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 12 months.
Credit: Courtesy Hard Rock Hotel Rivera Maya
