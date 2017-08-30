Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 12:00 am

Maroon 5 ft. SZA: 'What Lovers Do' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Maroon 5 ft. SZA: 'What Lovers Do' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Maroon 5 and SZA‘s new single “What Lovers Do” has been released!

The song was announced over the weekend right after the 2017 MTV VMAs, an awards show slammed by the band’s lead singer Adam Levine.

“Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not,” Adam sings in the chorus of the song. I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?”

Go download the song now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.

Click inside for the lyrics from the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
  • Mia_13

    LAZY – UNINSPIRED -

  • Precious Johnson

    Please stop making music.

  • Koos

    no need fore more F@ggotFriends.