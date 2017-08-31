Avril Lavigne Gives Fans an Update on Status of New Album
It has been four years since Avril Lavigne dropped an album and she is updating her fans on the status of new music!
The 32-year-old singer, who has been battling health issues in recent years, wrote a letter to fans that she put up on Twitter.
“To my fans, I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!” Avril wrote.
“You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril,” she concluded.
ARE YOU EXCITED for new music from Avril Lavigne?