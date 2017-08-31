Benji Madden Sends Love to Wife Cameron Diaz on Her Birthday in Rare Post!

Benji Madden is sending his love to birthday girl Cameron Diaz!

The 38-year-old rocker took to Instagram to share a super sweet – and rare – photo and post to his wife on her 45th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife ❤️ I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE❤️ I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby❤️❤️❤️,” Benji captioned the below photo of himself and Cameron cuddling during a boat ride.

Cameron and Benji married back in 2015 and have remained super private with their relationship.

See Benji‘s post to Cameron below!