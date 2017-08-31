Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 1:16 am

Benji Madden Sends Love to Wife Cameron Diaz on Her Birthday in Rare Post!

Benji Madden Sends Love to Wife Cameron Diaz on Her Birthday in Rare Post!

Benji Madden is sending his love to birthday girl Cameron Diaz!

The 38-year-old rocker took to Instagram to share a super sweet – and rare – photo and post to his wife on her 45th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife ❤️ I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE❤️ I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby❤️❤️❤️,” Benji captioned the below photo of himself and Cameron cuddling during a boat ride.

Cameron and Benji married back in 2015 and have remained super private with their relationship.

Make sure you check out Gwyneth Paltrow‘s sweet birthday tribute to BFF Cameron here.

See Benji‘s post to Cameron below!

