Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Step Out in Studio City

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are enjoying the California sunshine!

The 36-year-old Hart of Dixie actress and the Star Wars actor, also 36, were both spotted grabbing some grub this week in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

Rachel and some of her gal pals chatted over lunch on Tuesday (August 29) at Joan’s on Third.

She kept it cute and casual in a printed blouse, denim shorts, nude slip-ons and a brown backpack purse.

Meanwhile, her longtime boyfriend Hayden did some solo shopping nearby.

The next day, he was seen staying cool with a sweet treat from Fatamorgana ice cream shop, also in Studio City.

ICYMI, see what Rachel recently had to say about meeting Hayden and possibility of having more kids together. They are already parents to two-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

10+ pictures inside of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen out and about in Studio City…