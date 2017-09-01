Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 3:30 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Fittings

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Fittings

Alessandra Ambrosio flashed her abs while arriving in Los Angeles!

The 36-year-old Brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted carrying her luggage through LAX Airport after touching down on Wednesday (August 30).

She kept it casual in a white crop t-shirt, black sweatpants, denim jacket, and a pair of black slides.

Alessandra was returning to LA from New York City, where she attended fittings for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Find out which other models are walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here. This year’s event will take place in Shanghai, China.

📢 Breaking 2017 #VSFashionShow news: Shanghai, we're coming for you … so exciting …. 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio

