Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Fittings

Alessandra Ambrosio flashed her abs while arriving in Los Angeles!

The 36-year-old Brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted carrying her luggage through LAX Airport after touching down on Wednesday (August 30).

She kept it casual in a white crop t-shirt, black sweatpants, denim jacket, and a pair of black slides.

Alessandra was returning to LA from New York City, where she attended fittings for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

This year's event will take place in Shanghai, China.

