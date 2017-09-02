Top Stories
Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Sam Heughan Films New Comedy in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis! (Photos)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 7:24 pm

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Enjoy Afternoon Outing in NYC

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Enjoy Afternoon Outing in NYC

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell head to their ride as they leave their hotel on Saturday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress kept things cool in a gray button-down shirt, jeans, and a hat while her model girlfriend rocked a tracksuit while holding on close to her new pup.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen and Stella have been busy working while they’ve been in NYC.

Stella got her angel wings for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China later this year, while Kristen screened her new short movie Come Swim.
