Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Enjoy Afternoon Outing in NYC

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell head to their ride as they leave their hotel on Saturday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress kept things cool in a gray button-down shirt, jeans, and a hat while her model girlfriend rocked a tracksuit while holding on close to her new pup.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen and Stella have been busy working while they’ve been in NYC.

Stella got her angel wings for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China later this year, while Kristen screened her new short movie Come Swim.