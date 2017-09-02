Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 12:11 am

Mandy Moore Had a Run-In With a Shower Door & Needed Stitches!

Mandy Moore Had a Run-In With a Shower Door & Needed Stitches!

Mandy Moore had a run-in with a shower door and it didn’t end well!

The 33-year-old This Is Us star painfully hit her eye on a shower door handle and it landed her with a black eye and some stitches!

Mandy took to her Instagram to share a photo of the damage.

“Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0. Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??). Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9pm to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before… what a day! 😐😕” Mandy wrote.

Thankfully, she had her co-star Milo Ventimiglia to keep her spirits up!

Milo decided to also get a black eye in solidarity – with the help of some makeup!

“Don’t mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia,” Mandy captioned a text message exchange with Milo.

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Click inside to see a photo of Mandy’s injury…

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia

