Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 5:52 pm

Colin Trevorrow Steps Down as 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Director

Colin Trevorrow Steps Down as 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Director

Colin Trevorrow has officially stepped down as the director of the upcoming movie Star Wars: Episode IX.

The 40-year-old director broke out with his indie hit Safety Not Guaranteed in 2012 and then directed the monster hit Jurassic World in 2015.

Colin‘s most recent movie was this summer’s The Book of Henry, a passion project of his that was not well received by critics.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the producers of the film announced on StarWars.com. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

The directors of the upcoming Han Solo movie were also replaced, though that shockingly happened in the middle of production.
Just Jared on Facebook
colin trevorrow steps down as star wars episode ix director 01
colin trevorrow steps down as star wars episode ix director 02
colin trevorrow steps down as star wars episode ix director 03
colin trevorrow steps down as star wars episode ix director 04
colin trevorrow steps down as star wars episode ix director 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colin Trevorrow, Movies, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr