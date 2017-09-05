Colin Trevorrow Steps Down as 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Director

Colin Trevorrow has officially stepped down as the director of the upcoming movie Star Wars: Episode IX.

The 40-year-old director broke out with his indie hit Safety Not Guaranteed in 2012 and then directed the monster hit Jurassic World in 2015.

Colin‘s most recent movie was this summer’s The Book of Henry, a passion project of his that was not well received by critics.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the producers of the film announced on StarWars.com. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

The directors of the upcoming Han Solo movie were also replaced, though that shockingly happened in the middle of production.