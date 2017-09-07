Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 12:49 am

Gabrielle Union Launches Her New York & Company Collection During NYFW

Gabrielle Union Launches Her New York & Company Collection During NYFW

Gabrielle Union is all smiles as she attends the launch event for her Gabrielle Union Collection with New York & Company on Wednesday afternoon (September 6) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actress went colorful in a bright yellow dress as she chatted with fans as they did some shopping at the New York & Co. store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union

Later that night, Gabrielle rocked an all black outfit as she attended the NYFW Kickoff Party hosted by E!, Elle, & IMG.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit at the NYFW party.

10+ pictures inside of Gabrielle Union attending events during NYFW
Just Jared on Facebook
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 01
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 02
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 03
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 04
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 05
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 06
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 07
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 08
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 09
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 10
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 11
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 12
gabriele union launches her new york company collection during nyfw 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gabrielle Union

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    the ‘Discovery’ is back in action?