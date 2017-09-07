Gabrielle Union Launches Her New York & Company Collection During NYFW

Gabrielle Union is all smiles as she attends the launch event for her Gabrielle Union Collection with New York & Company on Wednesday afternoon (September 6) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actress went colorful in a bright yellow dress as she chatted with fans as they did some shopping at the New York & Co. store.

Later that night, Gabrielle rocked an all black outfit as she attended the NYFW Kickoff Party hosted by E!, Elle, & IMG.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit at the NYFW party.

