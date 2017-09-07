Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 7:19 pm

Kendall Jenner, Gigi & Bella Hadid Show Off Their NYFW Street Style

Kendall Jenner, Gigi & Bella Hadid Show Off Their NYFW Street Style

Kendall Jenner and her model BFFs are taking the Big Apple by storm this week!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star strutted her stuff while leaving the The Bowery Hotel on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

She wore a white crop top, olive green tweed coat, denim pants, and clear heels, accessorizing with small sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Gigi stood out in a bright pink satin, pajama-style jumpsuit and turquoise heels.

Bella transformed the streets into her own personal runway as well, sporting a revealing black top, distressed jeans, and red, white, and black Nike sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin also stepped out that day, looking fierce in a black blazer that she wore as a dress. She paired the look with a black bra, knee-high boots, and oversized sunglasses.

All of the models were attending various meetings for New York Fashion Week.

Check out their full looks in our gallery, and keep checking back with Just Jared for all of the best photos from the shows!

Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

