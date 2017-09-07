Kendall Jenner, Gigi & Bella Hadid Show Off Their NYFW Street Style

Kendall Jenner and her model BFFs are taking the Big Apple by storm this week!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star strutted her stuff while leaving the The Bowery Hotel on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

She wore a white crop top, olive green tweed coat, denim pants, and clear heels, accessorizing with small sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Gigi stood out in a bright pink satin, pajama-style jumpsuit and turquoise heels.

Bella transformed the streets into her own personal runway as well, sporting a revealing black top, distressed jeans, and red, white, and black Nike sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin also stepped out that day, looking fierce in a black blazer that she wore as a dress. She paired the look with a black bra, knee-high boots, and oversized sunglasses.

All of the models were attending various meetings for New York Fashion Week.

15+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and more out and about in NYC…