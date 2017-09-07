Peter Sarsgaard Debuts New Netflix Series 'Wormwood' in Venice!

Peter Sarsgaard hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix series Wormwood during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday (September 6) in Venice, Italy.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Molly Parker and Christian Camargo, as well as series director Errol Morris.

Wormwood is part-documentary, part-scripted series and tells the “untold true story of the CIA, LSD experiments, mind control, and the death of a family man.”

The six-part series will debut on Netflix on December 15. Until then, you can watch a teaser trailer below!



Wormwood | Teaser [HD] | Netflix