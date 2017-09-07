Top Stories
Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Liev Schreiber Adopts Two Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey Live on Television! (Video)

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 4:20 am

Peter Sarsgaard Debuts New Netflix Series 'Wormwood' in Venice!

Peter Sarsgaard hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix series Wormwood during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday (September 6) in Venice, Italy.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Molly Parker and Christian Camargo, as well as series director Errol Morris.

Wormwood is part-documentary, part-scripted series and tells the “untold true story of the CIA, LSD experiments, mind control, and the death of a family man.”

The six-part series will debut on Netflix on December 15. Until then, you can watch a teaser trailer below!


Wormwood | Teaser [HD] | Netflix
