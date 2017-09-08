John Legend is All Smiles in a Navy, Stain Tracksuit

John Legend chats with fans as he makes his way through LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (September 5) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old entertainer rocked a navy, satin tracksuit, white sneakers, and sunglasses as he headed towards his flight out of town.

It was recently announced that John is in the process of producing a hip-hop music competition show for Netflix, Variety reports.

Rhythm & Flow is in the early stages of development and would be the first music competition show for the streaming site.