Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Get Glam For 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party!

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are continuing their evening of incredible fashion!

After attending the Daily Front Row Awards, the duo headed to Harper’s Bazaar annual Icons party on Friday night (September 9) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

While Kendall donned a sheer gown with jewels across the chest, Kim opted for a shimmering silver gown with cut outs on the side.

While getting ready for the event, Kim took to her Snapchat to share a short video in the stunning gown.

“Vintage Versace vibes,” Kim could be heard saying.

Check out the video below…

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats π (@kimksnapchats) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

FYI: Kim is wearing a Versace gown. Kendall is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.