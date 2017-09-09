Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 1:28 am

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Get Glam For 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party!

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Get Glam For 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party!

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are continuing their evening of incredible fashion!

After attending the Daily Front Row Awards, the duo headed to Harper’s Bazaar annual Icons party on Friday night (September 9) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

While Kendall donned a sheer gown with jewels across the chest, Kim opted for a shimmering silver gown with cut outs on the side.

While getting ready for the event, Kim took to her Snapchat to share a short video in the stunning gown.

“Vintage Versace vibes,” Kim could be heard saying.

Check out the video below…

FYI: Kim is wearing a Versace gown. Kendall is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 01
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 02
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 03
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 04
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 05
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 06
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 07
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 08
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 09
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 10
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 11
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 12
kim kardashian kendall jenner harpers bazaar party 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr