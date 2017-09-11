Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 2:59 pm

Jaime King Says It's Unfair to Ban Size Zero Models

Jaime King poses for photos while attending the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (September 10) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the show was fashion influencer Olivia Palermo.

Jaime spoke to New York Post over the weekend and responded to France’s ban on models who are smaller than a French size 34, which translates to a size 0 or 2 in the U.S.

“I think it would be radically unfair to say if you’re a size zero, then you can’t work, just like it’s unfair to say that if you’re a size 16, you can’t work,” Jaime said.

“I’m naturally really thin, and sometimes it’s really hard for me to gain weight,” she added. “When people on Instagram say, ‘Go eat a hamburger,’ I’m like, ‘Wow, they’re body-shaming me for the way that I look.’”

“[When] I was diagnosed with endometriosis, I gained 40 pounds because my hormones were so crazy,” she said. “And it was like, ‘Oh, [producers] want to offer you this role, but they want to know why you got fat.’ I realized being shamed for gaining weight or being too thin felt the same.”
Photos: WENN
