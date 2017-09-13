Selena Gomez Spreads Message of Love After Coach Event

Selena Gomez got to meet some of her biggest fans thanks to Coach!

The 25-year-old entertainer spent Wednesday afternoon (September 13) doing a meet and greet at the Coach boutique in New York City.

In addition to hanging with some other style stars, Selena got to spent time with fans who visited the store.

After the event, Selena took to her Instagram story to thank fans for coming.

“So I just finished my meet and greet at Coach…Thank you guys so much. I get overwhelmed with the love that you guys give me. I hope that you guys can just give the same love to so many other people too,” Selena said in a video.

Check out photos from the event below…