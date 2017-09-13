Top Stories
Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 5:36 pm

Selena Gomez Spreads Message of Love After Coach Event

Selena Gomez Spreads Message of Love After Coach Event

Selena Gomez got to meet some of her biggest fans thanks to Coach!

The 25-year-old entertainer spent Wednesday afternoon (September 13) doing a meet and greet at the Coach boutique in New York City.

In addition to hanging with some other style stars, Selena got to spent time with fans who visited the store.

After the event, Selena took to her Instagram story to thank fans for coming.

“So I just finished my meet and greet at Coach…Thank you guys so much. I get overwhelmed with the love that you guys give me. I hope that you guys can just give the same love to so many other people too,” Selena said in a video.

Check out photos from the event below…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez coach store appearance 01
selena gomez coach store appearance 02
selena gomez coach store appearance 03
selena gomez coach store appearance 04
selena gomez coach store appearance 05
selena gomez coach store appearance 06
selena gomez coach store appearance 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr