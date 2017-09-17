Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:38 pm

Billy Eichner & Samantha Bee Wow on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Billy Eichner and Samantha Bee are looking seriously snazzy at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Billy on the Street and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee comedians are both nominated at this year’s ceremony: Billy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Samantha for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

FYI: Billy is wearing a Valentino tuxedo and shirt, Christian Louboutin shoes and a Tie Bar bow tie. Samantha is wearing a Rubin Singer gown and Csarite earrings and a ring.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

eichner bee emmys 01
eichner bee emmys 02
eichner bee emmys 03
eichner bee emmys 04
eichner bee emmys 05
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
