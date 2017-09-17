Julia Louis-Dreyfus Makes Emmys History, Hints at Trump's Impeachment During Speech!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made Emmys history by winning the most awards for playing the same role in the same series!

The 56-year-old Veep actress won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the sixth year in a row at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

During her acceptance speech, Julia hinted at President Trump‘s possible future impeachment.

“We did have a whole storyline about an impeachment but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first,” she joked.

Veep also won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series during the show!

