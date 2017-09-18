Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:50 am

Ben Affleck was at the 2017 Emmy Awards, though you likely didn’t see him there!

The 45-year-old actor was at the event to support his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on Sunday night (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Lindsay won the award for Outstanding Variety Series with the other producers of Saturday Night Live. This is her second win after picking up the Outstanding Variety Special prize in 2015 for the Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special.

Ben gave Lindsay a standing ovation when her team was announced as the winner of the award and she went on stage with Lorne Michaels to accept.

Congrats to Lindsay!
