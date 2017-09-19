Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 8:46 pm

10-Year-Old Angelica Hale Sings 'Symphony' for 'America's Got Talent' Finals! (Video)

Angelica Hale always blows us away with her powerhouse vocals and she wowed everyone with her performance of the Clean Bandit song “Symphony” on the America’s Got Talent finals!

The 10-year-old singer belted out the song during the live taping at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

“I mean, you’re only four feet tall, but you are a giant! You really are. You’re unbelievable,” judge Heidi Klum said while critiquing the performance. “And for me, I think you are the best singer we have in the competition.”

Make sure to vote if you want to see Angelica take home the million dollar prize tomorrow night!
