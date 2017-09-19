James Corden Responds to Backlash Over Sean Spicer Kissing Pic

James Corden is responding to backlash over a photo of him kissing Sean Spicer, Donald Trump‘s former Press Secretary, at the 2017 Emmy Awards over the weekend.

Sean made a guest appearance at the Emmys and surprised the audience with his cameo.

“The big winners last night were Donald Glover, Hulu and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer won best actor in a comedy for his role in Donald Trump’s administration. ’m kidding, of course. But Sean Spicer actually did make a cameo at last night’s ceremony. According to some reports, at the after-party, Spicer was the post popular guy in the room,” James said. “And I just want to say, I think people are forgetting that this man lied to the American people, and should not be embraced. These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Sean Spicer are disgusting. I mean, who did this? Who are we talking about here?!”

Then the photo of James kissing Sean‘s cheek popped up.

“I know you think that is a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer. But in the spirit of Sean Spicer — no, it isn’t! To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there.”

James then took a serious tone and added, “some people have been disappointed by this photo…in truth, I’m disappointed by it as well. I am, I have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear. Truly, I do.”