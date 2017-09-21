Javier Bardem & Penelope Cruz Begin Filming Their New Movie in Spain

Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 2:42 am

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz leave a restaurant after breakfast on Monday morning (September 18) in Torrelaguna, Spain.

The 48-year-old mother! actor showed off his buff biceps in a navy T-shirt while his 43-year-old actress wife bundled up in a black coat as they headed to set of their upcoming movie.

Javier and Penelope are in Spain filming their new movie together Todos lo Saben (Everybody Knows).

The couple recently stepped out looking super stylish for the premiere of their new movie Loving Pablo at TIFF.

