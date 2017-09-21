Justin Bieber Looks Sharp in a Button Up for a Night Out in West Hollywood!

Justin Bieber is looking fly as ever.

The 23-year-old Purpose pop star was spotted stepping out for a night out at the Nice Guy on Wednesday night (September 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

The “What Do You Mean?” singer sported a white button up shirt tucked into his Billy pants and white shoes while heading to his G Wagon.

Justin recently squashed the beef with Marilyn Manson regarding Justin‘s Purpose Tour merchandise. Justin reached out to the rock star to apologize for using an unauthorized photo.