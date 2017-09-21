Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 11:45 am

Kellan Lutz Is Engaged to Girlfriend Brittany Gonzales (Report)

Kellan Lutz is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend of over one year, Brittany Gonzales.

A source spotted the 32-year-old actor and his TV host girlfriend in New York City on Thursday (September 21), reportedly discussing the news.

“A woman sitting outside having breakfast shouted Kellan’s name and he walked over to her with Brittany. She was congratulating them and asked them if they were getting married in New York or L.A..” a source told Us Weekly. “They walked into the restaurant and when Brittany opened the door i could see her large engagement ring!”

We’ve reached out to reps for comment. Congrats to the happy couple, if the news is true!

Check out some recent photos of Brittany and Kellan out together last month…
kellan lutz brittany gonzales engaged 01
kellan lutz brittany gonzales engaged 02
kellan lutz brittany gonzales engaged 03
kellan lutz brittany gonzales engaged 04

Photos: Instar
Posted to: Brittany Gonzales, Engaged, Kellan Lutz

