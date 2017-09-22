Top Stories
Chris Martin Gives Us a Tricep Flex on His Bike Ride

Chris Martin wears a Flaming Lips band tee while going for a bike ride with a friend on Wednesday (September 20) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old entertainer’s t-shirt had sleeves that showed off his toned arms and his triceps were on full flex mode!

Chris has been on a month-long break from Coldplay‘s A Head Full of Dreams Tour and they are getting back on the road this weekend. They’ll tour around North America until October 8 and then they’ll wrap the tour in November with five more shows.
