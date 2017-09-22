Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, TMZ claims.

The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul has reportedly been telling friends that she is pregnant with her first child and TMZ reports that Travis is telling friends that the baby will be a girl.

Kylie has been spotted covering up in recent outings and her latest Snapchat post from Friday (September 22) features her wearing an oversized shirt. TMZ notes that her latest Instagram pics have either been old photos or snaps of her from the chest up.

We have reached out to Kylie‘s rep to confirm the story and will update if we hear back!

