Fri, 22 September 2017 at 3:04 pm

Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Release Date Is Being Bumped Up!

Rejoice, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga is hitting the big screen sooner than anticipated!

Gaga‘s A Star Is Born, directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper, will now be released to theaters on May 18, 2018.

The movie was previously set for a September 28, 2018 theatrical release.

A Star Is Born is based on the 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, which was later remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Gaga‘s new documentary, Five Foot Two, is out now on Netflix.
Photos: BACKGRID
