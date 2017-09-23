Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Hit the Beach Together in Miami!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are soaking up some sun together!

The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach on Saturday (September 23) in Miami Beach, Fla.

One night prior, Scott was partying it up alongside soon-to-be father Travis Scott upon the news of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy.

Scott and Sofia were seen coupled up on Thursday (September 21) for dinner at Nobu, followed by a night out Story nightclub.

Sofia posted a selfie on Instagram one day prior: “Happy Camper,” she wrote.