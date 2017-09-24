Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 7:23 pm

Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Walk in Bottega Veneta Presentation

Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Walk in Bottega Veneta Presentation

Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner walk the walk during the Bottega Veneta fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

The models were joined on the runway by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill, and Sara Sampaio.

Hailey is also pictured walking in the Missoni and Dolce&Gabbana fashions.

The day before, Kendall, Kaia, Candice, Gigi and Bella all walked in the Versace presentation, which brought together model legends as well as the new age of models. Kaia and her mom Cindy Crawford got to walk in the same show together, so cool!
Photos: Getty Images, SplashNewsOnline
