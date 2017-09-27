Lindsey Stirling Salsas Her Way Back a High Score on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Lindsey Stirling gets dipped by her partner Mark Ballas during a performance on Dancing With a Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old violinist performed a Salsa dance with Mark for the show’s Latin Night!

Lindsey earned a score of 24 out of 30 points for her routing, tying for second place with Jordan Fisher. This was an improvement over her Ballroom Night performance the night before, for which she got a 21 out of 30.



Lindsey and​ Mark’s – Salsa – Dancing with the Stars