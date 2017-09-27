Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 12:12 am

Lindsey Stirling Salsas Her Way Back a High Score on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Lindsey Stirling Salsas Her Way Back a High Score on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Lindsey Stirling gets dipped by her partner Mark Ballas during a performance on Dancing With a Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old violinist performed a Salsa dance with Mark for the show’s Latin Night!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey earned a score of 24 out of 30 points for her routing, tying for second place with Jordan Fisher. This was an improvement over her Ballroom Night performance the night before, for which she got a 21 out of 30.


Lindsey and​ Mark’s – Salsa – Dancing with the Stars
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so IMPOTENT MEN are able of dancing.