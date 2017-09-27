Natalie Portman Enters the Unknown in 'Annihilation' Teaser - Watch Now!

Natalie Portman‘s Annihilation teaser trailer just dropped – and it certainly has our attention!

The sci-fi thriller features an all-star cast including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac, and involves a very mysterious mission.

If the teaser seems familiar, that because the film is based off of Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling “Southern Reach” trilogy.

The movie unfortunately doesn’t hit theaters until February 23, 2018 – so we’ll have to wait for more answers!

Watch the first teaser below.