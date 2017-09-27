Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 10:58 am

Natalie Portman Enters the Unknown in 'Annihilation' Teaser - Watch Now!

Natalie Portman Enters the Unknown in 'Annihilation' Teaser - Watch Now!

Natalie Portman‘s Annihilation teaser trailer just dropped – and it certainly has our attention!

The sci-fi thriller features an all-star cast including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac, and involves a very mysterious mission.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

If the teaser seems familiar, that because the film is based off of Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling “Southern Reach” trilogy.

The movie unfortunately doesn’t hit theaters until February 23, 2018 – so we’ll have to wait for more answers!

Watch the first teaser below.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman annihilation teaser 01

Photos: Paramount Pictures
Posted to: Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Movies, Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Tessa Thompson, Trailer, Tuva Novotny, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr