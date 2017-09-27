Natalie Portman Goes Makeup-Free While Running Errands in Los Feliz

Natalie Portman makes her way out of a restaurant after lunch on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress kept things casual in a white blouse and jeans as she went makeup-free for her business meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

The day before, Natalie was spotted checking her car at the valet as she chatted on the phone while running errands around town.

Over the weekend, Natalie stepped out in style to attend the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards

10+ pictures inside of Natalie Portman stepping out…