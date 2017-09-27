Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Natalie Portman Goes Makeup-Free While Running Errands in Los Feliz

Natalie Portman Goes Makeup-Free While Running Errands in Los Feliz

Natalie Portman makes her way out of a restaurant after lunch on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress kept things casual in a white blouse and jeans as she went makeup-free for her business meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

The day before, Natalie was spotted checking her car at the valet as she chatted on the phone while running errands around town.

Over the weekend, Natalie stepped out in style to attend the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards

10+ pictures inside of Natalie Portman stepping out…
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 01
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 02
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 03
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 04
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 05
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 06
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 07
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 08
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 09
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 10
natalie portman goes makeup free while running errands in los feliz 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr