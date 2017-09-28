Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 4:30 pm

Is There An 'American Made' End Credits Scene?

Tom Cruise‘s latest film American Made hits theaters at midnight and some fans may want to know if there’s anything after the credits!

Well, there are no additional scenes post credits, so you can leave when they start to roll.

This weekend, American Made will have to go up against horror film It and Kingsman: The Golden Circle at the box office, alongside new release Flatliners. What movie are you going to catch this weekend?

Be sure to check out American Made, also starring Domhnall Gleeson, Jesse Plemons, Caleb Landry Jones, Sarah Wright, Jayma Mays, and more, in theaters tonight!
