Kristin Davis Is Frustrated that 'Sex & The City 3' Is Not Happening

Kristin Davis is speaking out to fans of Sex and the City amid the news that a third film is definitely not happening.

The HBO series’ star Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the news earlier this week and then a report surfaced claiming that the movie won’t be made due to demands made by Kim Cattrall. The actress cleared up the rumors by saying she simply didn’t want to do a third movie.

Now, Kristin is explaining how it’s “deeply frustrating” to not share another story with the show’s fans.

“I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City. I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs ( epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here). It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film,” Kristin wrote on Instagram.

“I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters,” she said. “It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts ❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗.”

