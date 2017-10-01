Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 5:55 pm

Kaia Gerber Walks In Valentino Paris Fashion Week Show

Kaia Gerber struts down the runway for the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (October 1) in Paris.

The 16-year-old model wore a top with a giant zipper on it while leaving her hotel earlier in the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

A couple days before, Kaia joined her mom Cindy Crawford, dad Rande, and brother Presley for the “Her Time” Omega photo call. Kaia and Presley were recently announced as the newest ambassadors for the watch brand, joining their mom. A family portrait was unveiled at the event for their newest campaign.

