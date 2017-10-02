Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 9:39 pm

Ricky Martin Arrives in Puerto Rico to Aid With Relief Efforts

Ricky Martin Arrives in Puerto Rico to Aid With Relief Efforts

Ricky Martin has arrived on his home island of Puerto Rico to help with aid relief following Hurricane Maria.

The 45-year-old entertainer has been at the forefront of the relief efforts following the devastating disaster and recently spoke out on The Ellen Show to raise awareness.

Now Ricky and other celebrities like Luis Fonsi, Emilio and Gloria Estefan are on the island to help in any way that they can.

“United more than ever for Puerto Rico,” Luis wrote on his Instagram along with a photo with the artists.

The group immediately got to work and shared footage loading water and other necessities on the back of a truck to give to citizens of Puerto Rico.

Ricky has continued to urge fans to donate to relief efforts which can be done here.

