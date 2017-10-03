Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 4:55 pm

Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander & So Many More Stars Hit Up Louis Vuitton's Paris Show

Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander & So Many More Stars Hit Up Louis Vuitton's Paris Show

The Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, France was quite the star-studded affair!

In attendance at the big event on Tuesday afternoon (October 3) were Oscar winning actresses Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander and Jennifer Connelly with her husband Paul Bettany, as well as past nominees Michelle Williams and Ruth Negga.

Other stars in attendance include Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, Catherine Deneuve, Fan Bingbing, Laura Harrier, and Raffey Cassidy.

The stars also all hit up a cocktail party the night before to celebrate the fashion brand.
Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
