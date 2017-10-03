Top Stories
Tue, 03 October 2017 at 3:30 am

Darren Criss Supports a 'Glee' Co-Star in 'Our Town' at Pasadena Playhouse!

Darren Criss poses on the red carpet at the opening night performance of the play Our Town at the Pasadena Playhouse on Sunday night (October 2) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor supported his former Glee co-star Dot-Marie Jones, who appears in the play. He attended the show with his friend and former StarKid collaborator Dylan Saunders!

Former Malcolm in the Middle actress Jane Kaczmarek stars in the play as the Stage Manager and she was seen posing on the carpet as well.

The production, directed by Sheryl Kaller, features a cast that includes deaf and hearing actors thanks to a partnership with the Deaf West Theatre. The play is performed in both American Sign Language and spoken English. Performances run though October 22.
