Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 7:24 pm

Elijah Wood & 'Dirk Gently' Co-Stars Debut First Episode of Season 2 at NYCC

Elijah Wood & 'Dirk Gently' Co-Stars Debut First Episode of Season 2 at NYCC

Elijah Wood took the stage at 2017 New York Comic Con today!

The 36-year-old actor spoke during the Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency – BBC AMERICA Official Panel on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elijah Wood on set

He was joined by his co-stars Samuel Barnett, Jade Eshete, Hannah Marks, Fiona Dourif, Mpho Koaho, and creator/executive producer Max Landis.

During the panel, they debuted the first episode from the upcoming second season of the BBC America and Netflix series.

The show focuses on holistic detective Dirk Gently (Samuel), who investigates cases involving the supernatural.

Watch a sneak peek from the new episode below, and don’t miss season two when it premieres on October 14!


First Look at Episode 1 | Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Just Jared on Facebook
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 01
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 02
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 03
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 04
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 05
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 06
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 07
elijah wood and dirk gently co stars debut first episode of season 2 at nycc 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elijah Wood, Fiona Dourif, Hannah Marks, Jade Eshete, Mpho Koaho, Samuel Barnett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr