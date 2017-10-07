Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland

Brooklyn Beckham plants a kiss on his girlfriend Chloe Moretz‘s cheek while sitting in a private box at a soccer match on Saturday (October 7) in Dublin, Ireland.

The 18-year-old model and college student took a break from school to visit Chloe, 20, in Ireland where she is currently filming The Widow.

Brooklyn and Chloe went a to a brewery before the game and she shared pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories account. Watch a video of the kiss below!

Chloe‘s older brothers Trevor and Colin joined them at the game.