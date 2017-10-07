Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 2:06 pm

John Cena & Hailee Steinfeld Are Ready for Action on 'Bumblebee' Set

John Cena is hard at work on his new Transformers spin-off Bumblebee!

The 40-year-old actor and professional wrestler was seen getting into character on the set of the upcoming film on Friday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Cena

He rocked head-to-toe black, including a black bomber jacket with white stripes on the shoulders.

John was joined on set by his co-star Hailee Steinfeld, sporting a graphic tee, dark green vest, grey pants, and black combat boots.

Bumblebee is a prequel focused on Bumblebee’s (the black and yellow Autobot) life in the ’80s. Here’s the synopsis: “On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.”

Bumblebee appears as a vintage Volkswagen Beetle on set. Check out a photo of Hailee driving it below!

Don’t miss Bumblebee when it hits theaters on December 21, 2018.

If I don't pick up it's cause I'm driving. ???????????????? #BumblebeeTheMovie

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

10+ pictures inside of John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld on set…

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena

