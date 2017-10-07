John Cena & Hailee Steinfeld Are Ready for Action on 'Bumblebee' Set

John Cena is hard at work on his new Transformers spin-off Bumblebee!

The 40-year-old actor and professional wrestler was seen getting into character on the set of the upcoming film on Friday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Cena

He rocked head-to-toe black, including a black bomber jacket with white stripes on the shoulders.

John was joined on set by his co-star Hailee Steinfeld, sporting a graphic tee, dark green vest, grey pants, and black combat boots.

Bumblebee is a prequel focused on Bumblebee’s (the black and yellow Autobot) life in the ’80s. Here’s the synopsis: “On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.”

Bumblebee appears as a vintage Volkswagen Beetle on set. Check out a photo of Hailee driving it below!

Don’t miss Bumblebee when it hits theaters on December 21, 2018.

If I don't pick up it's cause I'm driving. ???????????????? #BumblebeeTheMovie A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld on set…